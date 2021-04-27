Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post $73.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $73.20 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $356.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $408.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $408.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 344,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $200.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

