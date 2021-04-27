$66.43 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce sales of $66.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.54 million and the lowest is $65.27 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $268.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.63 million to $274.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $278.86 million, with estimates ranging from $276.33 million to $281.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 516,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,733. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

