Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $108.80 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $4.92 billion and approximately $108.80 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

