v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Tops $97.75 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $97.75 million and $3.96 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,186,295,393 coins and its circulating supply is 2,262,686,929 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

