Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $409.96

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.96.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $7.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.65. 2,283,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.