Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Shares of CAJ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.