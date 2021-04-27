Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.800-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.60 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.69 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.80-8.00 EPS.
NYSE LLY traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.21. 6,778,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
