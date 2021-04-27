Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lufax (NYSE:LU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:LU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,629,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.