Brokerages Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target at $50.00

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. 151,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,571. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

