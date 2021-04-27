Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $122.25

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,895,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LCII traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $152.52. 142,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

