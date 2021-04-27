Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.41 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 10,838,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

