First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on FBP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

