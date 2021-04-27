Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.51). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.9% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 272,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 242,146 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 821,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

