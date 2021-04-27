$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.46 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $26.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.11 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

