Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.35 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.38. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.