Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

