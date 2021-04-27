Jonathan B. Perlin Sells 38,390 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan B. Perlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15.

HCA stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

