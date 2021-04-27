UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMBF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.02. 385,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,081,772.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

