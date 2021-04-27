IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0505 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $487.45 million and approximately $93.90 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00822892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

