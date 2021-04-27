Reviewing GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GoDaddy and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy -15.67% 94.14% 3.24% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -2, meaning that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Aspyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $2.99 billion 4.98 $137.00 million $0.82 106.73 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GoDaddy and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 1 13 1 3.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $98.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12.47%. Given GoDaddy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Aspyra.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Aspyra on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; online appointments and store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; and a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

