Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 982,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,344. The company has a market cap of $410.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

