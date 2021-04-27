FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.14 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.62.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 6,436,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. FireEye has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

