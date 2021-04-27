Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,877,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.