Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,450,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

