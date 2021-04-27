Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
MASI stock traded down $13.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.32. 985,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.00 and a 200-day moving average of $250.19.
In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
