Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MASI stock traded down $13.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.32. 985,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.00 and a 200-day moving average of $250.19.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

