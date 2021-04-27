Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 148,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,092. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.