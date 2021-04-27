The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post $345.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.70 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $329.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 278,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,358. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

