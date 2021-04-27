Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYDGF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

BYDGF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.22. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.44 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $134.36 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

