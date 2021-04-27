TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $49.56 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 99,943,061,150 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

