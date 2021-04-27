Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.620-1.830 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.62-1.83 EPS.

TER stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,327 shares of company stock worth $23,993,388 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

