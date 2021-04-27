Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $422 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.48 million.
Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 450,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,719. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $972.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.