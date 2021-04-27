Auto (AUTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.65 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $2,652.81 or 0.04766476 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $38.73 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.00815364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00097616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.61 or 0.08192532 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.