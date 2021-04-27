BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 164.75 ($2.15).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of LON:BT.A traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158.60 ($2.07). 23,772,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,915,301. The stock has a market cap of £15.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.65 ($2.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.39.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

