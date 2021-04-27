$471.19 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report sales of $471.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.90 million and the highest is $475.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $483.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

KMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 459,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

