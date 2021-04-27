Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.97. 155,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,574. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

