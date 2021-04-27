Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 1,652,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

