Analysts Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) PT at $23.57

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ATC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 383,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.02 million.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

