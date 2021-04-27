Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.860-12.460 EPS.

ESS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.04. 265,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average is $251.36. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

