AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.150–1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.29 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. 965,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $72.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.