pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.86 or 0.00023194 BTC on major exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $121,359.68 and approximately $2,063.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00813866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00097564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.69 or 0.08240076 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

