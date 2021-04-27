Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price at $94.50

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 94.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

