$13.49 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce $13.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $15.05 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $72.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.58 million to $79.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $96.98 million to $134.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 757,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $779.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

