Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

