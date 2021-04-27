Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.27. 890,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,029. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.