Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post $65.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.23 million and the highest is $73.97 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $177.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $339.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $366.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.64 million, with estimates ranging from $558.58 million to $628.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 1,727,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

