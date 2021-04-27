Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. The Toro reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $91,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Toro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

