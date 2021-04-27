$130.74 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $130.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.72 million to $131.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $137.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $523.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 121,097 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after buying an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,909. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

