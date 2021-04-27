CryptoSoul Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $456,429.65 and $1,372.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.00330723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

