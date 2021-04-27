CargoX Market Capitalization Hits $36.73 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. CargoX has a total market cap of $36.73 million and approximately $590,372.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CargoX has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00813598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00097635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.84 or 0.08351907 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.