CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

CTRE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 371,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,055. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $13,006,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

